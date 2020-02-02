January 21, 1937 January 29, 2020 Marie S. Wiley of Vinton, Va., died on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born on January 21, 1937 and raised in Vinton, Va. Marie lived most of her adult life in Richmond and Amelia. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Wiley; parents, Ammon and Elizabeth Sell; brothers, Johnny and Eddie Sell; sisters, Phyllis Wagner and Peggy Altice; and son-in-law, William Moss. Marie is survived by her children, Dr. Jenny Wiley (Amy Compton), Christopher Wiley, and Robert Wiley (Tammy); her beloved grandsons, Aleksey and Sergey Wiley; her siblings, Doris Dooley, June Dudley, Helen Hicks, Charlie Sell and Jimmy Sell; and numerous nieces and nephews. She found her life's calling as a nurse, caring for patients at Richmond Memorial Hospital and then at McGuire VA Medical Center. Later in life, Marie enjoyed spending time with her grandsons and talking on the phone with her sisters. A Memorial Service for Marie will occur at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel, 627 Hardy Road, Vinton. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a health-related charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
