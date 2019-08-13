August 11, 2019 Brenda Calton Wiley, 77, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Left to cherish Brenda's memory are her husband of 55 years, Steve; daughters, Stephanie Wilson and husband, George, and Ashley Beamer and husband, Danny; grandchildren, Evan and Ashton Wilson, and Amelia, Lilah, and Wiley Beamer; sister, Jean Pearson; sister-in-law, Clara Lou Arbogast and husband, Mike; and several nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Evergreen Burial Park with the Rev. Doug Paysour officiating. A Celebration of Brenda's Life will take place at Windsor Hills United Methodist Church the same day at 2 p.m., with a reception immediately after at church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests friends make a contribution in Brenda's memory to the American Lung Association. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

