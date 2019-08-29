WILDE William Charles August 27, 2019 William Charles (Chuck) Wilde, 59, of Botetourt County, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to the SPCA. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. 366-0707

