July 16, 1945 February 17, 2020 Robert Stanley Wicks Jr., affectionately known as "Bobby," of Chesapeake, Va., formerly of Charlottesville, Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Wicks, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.