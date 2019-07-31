November 14, 1991 July 26, 2019 Aaron James (Ace) Wickline, 27, of Wirtz, Va., passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 in Lewis-Gale Hospital. Aaron loved life and he lived it to the fullest. He will be missed by everyone. He was born November 14, 1991 a son of Chester Lynn Wickline and Lisa Corbin Wickline. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Buddy Wickline and Roger Corbin; brother, Jason Daniel Wickline; sister, Chelsey Lynn Wickline; aunt, Penny Wickline whom he will be buried next to; and uncle, Chuck Wickline. In addition to his parents, Aaron is also survived by his brothers, Travis Andrew Wickline and Adam Chandler Wickline; grandparents, Wanda and David Furry and Shirley Wickline; other family members and numerous friends. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Mt. Ivy Christian Church with Steve Pasley, Minister officiating. Interment will follow in the Wickline Family Cemetery at the home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount.
