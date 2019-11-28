November 24, 2019 Donnie W. Wickham, 55, of Montvale, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was employed at Western Virginia Water Authority as a Maintenance Coordinator and loved to hunt, fish and garden. Donnie was a loving husband and devoted father and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Wickham; and is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Bonnie Wickham; one son, Stuart Wickham; his mother, Juanita Tabor; special uncle, Pete Wickham and wife, Deborah; brother, Danny Wickham; sister, Paula Chitwood; father and mother-in-law, James and Margaret Pattison; sister-in-law, Penny McManaway and her husband, Chuck; three nephews, Carson McManaway, Douglas Morgan and Danny Morgan; many other family members and friends; and his beloved pet, Roscoe, the bunny rabbit. The family would like to express a special thanks to the Montvale Volunteer Rescue Squad for their help over the years. Also, a thank you to the nurses for their kindness and great care on 11 West and 9 West of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Main Hospital. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor Bob Auxier officiating. Interment will follow in Glade Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

