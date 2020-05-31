May 29, 2020 Vida Floretta Whorley, 86, of Roanoke passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home. Friends may call at Serenity on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. for viewing. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Vida Whorley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

A flower and a jewel. My aunt was a great lady and God blessed her.

