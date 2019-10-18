WHORLEY Roger Lee January 13, 1947 October 13, 2019 SMSgt Roger Lee Whorley, 72, of Goodview, Va., heard his Heavenly Father say, "Well done, good and faithful servant," when he went home to be with the Lord On Sunday, October 13, 2019. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 47 years, Ida C. Whorley, of Goodview, Va.; daughter, Sonja (Todd) Flood, of Fincastle, Va.; sons, Brian (Amee) Whorley, of Bedford, Va. and Brandon (Jaimie) Whorley, of Roanoke, Va.; eight grandchildren; a host of other devoted relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at Otterville Baptist Church, 1184 Otterville Road, Bedford, Va. 24523. Interment will be in Otterville Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
Most Popular
-
Montgomery County meth ring's organizer to serve 18 years of 100-year term, judge rules
-
Roanoke traffic dispute turned into a parking lot gunfight. Now it involves a federal drug probe.
-
Missed deadline leads to $2.3 million default judgment in Roanoke medical malpractice suit
-
A log mysteriously fell from a cliff and killed an Ohio mother. It was the work of teenagers, authorities say.
-
Man shot by Roanoke officer has died, state police say
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.