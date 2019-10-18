WHORLEY
Roger Lee
October 13, 2019
SMSgt Roger Lee Whorley, 72, of Goodview, Va., heard his Heavenly Father say, “Well done, good and faithful servant,” when he went home to be with the Lord On Sunday, October 13, 2019.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 47 years, Ida C. Whorley, of Goodview, Va.; daughter, Sonja (Todd) Flood, of Fincastle, Va.; sons, Brian (Amee) Whorley, of Bedford, Va. and Brandon (Jaimie) Whorley, of Roanoke, Va.; eight grandchildren; a host of other devoted relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at Otterville Baptist Church, 1184 Otterville Road, Bedford, Va. 24523. Interment will be in Otterville Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
