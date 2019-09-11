October 13, 1935 September 9, 2019 Meriem A. Whorley, 83, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. She was born on October 13, 1935, to her late father and mother, Darrel James Ward and Lillian Musselwhite Hairup. Meriem was also preceded in death by her son, Daniel C. Whorley; brother, John S. Ward; and sister, Linda McAllister. She is survived by her husband, Clinton James Whorley of Vinton; sons, Joel B. Whorley and wife, Tammy, of Christiansburg, Terry S. Whorley of Vinton, and Jamie C. Cochrane Jr. and fiancée, Angie, of Blacksburg; daughter, Lisa C. Ransom and husband, James, of Vinton; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the nurses on the second floor of Friendship Health and Rehab and to Good Samaritan Hospice nurses. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Vinton Congregation Kingdom Hall, 349 Belle Ave. NE, Roanoke with Bogean Fundakowski officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
