July 1, 1952 May 18, 2020 ROANOKE, Va. Curtis Allan Whorley, age 67, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Berkshire Nursing Home in Vinton, Va. Born on July 1, 1952, in Bluefield, W.Va., he was the son of the late Elonza Smith "Lonnie" and Agnes Andrews Whorley. Curtis attended the Grandin Village Church in Roanoke, Va., and worked as a technician at an optical lab. He was a beloved brother and uncle. Survivors include three brothers, Douglas A. Whorley and wife, Brenda of Montvale, Va., Steven L. Whorley, and Jerry W. Whorley, both of Roanoke, Va.; and two nephews, Kristopher and Derrick. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Pine Grove Memorial Gardens in Lindside, W.Va., with the Rev. Ronnie Palmer officiating. Online guestbook can be signed or condolences may be sent to the family at www.broyles-shrewsbury.com. Arrangements by Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, Peterstown, W.Va.

