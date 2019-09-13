WHITTAKER Hazel Louise Vaught September 9, 2019 Hazel Louise Vaught Whittaker of Galax, Va., passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 in Prince George, Va. The family will gather with friends Saturday morning, September 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. for visitation in Birchlawn Abbey, Pearisburg, Va., followed immediately by the service officiated by Vassie Vaught. Interment will be in Birchlawn Burial Park, 177 Birchlawn Circle, Pearisburg, Va. 24134. Online condolences can be sent to the family at givensfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
Virginia health system sues thousands of patients, seizing paychecks and putting liens on homes
-
Daleville's Ballast Point Brewing tasting room and kitchen to close, brewery to remain in production
-
Liberty's Falwell says he's target of 'attempted coup'
-
Trevor Charles sentenced to life in prison for killing 3 people on Bent Mountain
-
New art store aims to fill Mish Mish closure void
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.