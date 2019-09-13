WHITTAKER Hazel Louise Vaught September 9, 2019 Hazel Louise Vaught Whittaker of Galax, Va., passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 in Prince George, Va. The family will gather with friends Saturday morning, September 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. for visitation in Birchlawn Abbey, Pearisburg, Va., followed immediately by the service officiated by Vassie Vaught. Interment will be in Birchlawn Burial Park, 177 Birchlawn Circle, Pearisburg, Va. 24134. Online condolences can be sent to the family at givensfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.