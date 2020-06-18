May 23, 2020 Claudine Clark "Blackie" Whittaker, 91, of Roanoke Va., passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel on Brambleton Ave.

To plant a tree in memory of Claudine WHITTAKER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.