August 29, 1928 May 23, 2020 Claudine Clark "Blackie" Whittaker, 91, of Roanoke Va., passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, after a short stay in the hospital. She was the daughter of Jasper and Ella Clark of Garden City. Claudine was preceded in death by her daughters, Gail Mitchell and Dixie Whittaker. She is survived by her husband, Art Whittaker Sr.; her son, Art Whittaker Jr. and wife, Robin; her sister, Alberta Lowe; grandchildren, Ashley and Jimmy Whittaker, Ben and Cameron Whitley; and great-grandchildren, Caroline, Kennedy and Piper Whitley. Art and Claudine just recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on March 4, 2020. Claudine was a homemaker most of her life but enjoyed working as a sales associate for HR Heironimus and Leggett's. She loved playing Bingo and enjoyed spending time with her family. Claudine was a member of the Eastern Star of Roanoke Valley and the Roanoke Woman's Club and was a lifelong member of the Cave Spring United Methodist Church. She will always be known as a loving and caring person that always thought of others before herself. Claudine will be remembered for her love of her family and service to the church. The Whittaker family would like to express their gratitude to South Roanoke Nursing Home and Carilion Hospital Palliative Care Unit for the special care they provided Claudine. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel on Brambleton Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider donations in memory of Claudine to Cave Spring United Methodist Church, 4505 Hazel Dr., Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

