WHITLOW, June August 30, 1927 - January 10, 2020 June Whitlow, 92, of Salem and Roanoke, Va., departed this life on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was born on August 30, 1927, in Salem, a daughter of the late Herschel C. Gore and Ethel Taylor Gore. June was married to the late Leo D. Whitlow for over 50 years. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Herschel Gore and Bill Gore; and by a son, Stephen Whitlow. She was an amazing woman and mother. June will be remembered by many for her time as a teacher at the Tabernacle Baptist Church pre-school and for her active years as a member of that church. Her life began at about the time the church was formed and she stayed an active member for its entire existence. She lived the life her faith called her to live, caring for others above all else. Many felt that care and returned it in their warmth and care of her. Her family is deeply appreciative of that love and support. June is survived by her children, Michael Whitlow and wife, Jane Dowrick, of Richmond, Keith Whitlow and fiancée, Nicole Wood, of Salem, and Laurie Austin and husband, Bill Austin, of Morgantown, W.Va.; her grandchildren, Anna Whitlow, Neal Whitlow, Ashley Whitlow and Will Austin; and great-grandchildren, Nelmy June Posas and Theodora Posas. She is also survived by Carol Theimer, a special family friend who is every bit like family and her husband, Robbie Theimer, and their children, Laura Wilkerson, Clara Holland and Teresa Witt, and grandchildren, Bradley and Lila Wilkerson and Lily and Sadie Holland. June is also survived by her sisters, Lois Francisco of Richmond and Margaret Swanson of Greensboro, N.C., and her brother, James Gore of Richmond. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at CommUNITY Church, 1923 Main Street, Salem, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you honor June with a gift to a worthy charity. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
