Whitlow-Faller Lesa April 4, 1963 April 16, 2020 Lesa Whitlow-Faller passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the age of 57. Born on April 4, 1963, Lesa was the first of four children, born in Rhode Island, raised primarily in Christiansburg Va, and then residing in New York for 30+ years. There, she and her loving husband Michael Faller of 22 years, lived happily until Michael passed away from cancer three years ago. Lesa was a kind, positive, and energetic person. Anyone who knew her will always remember her laugh and smile. Her commitment to express the love she had for us all, will forever be present. Lesa is survived by her mother, Mona Chandler; sister, Sherry Hollandsworth; brothers, Randy Whitlow, Kevin Whitlow, and George Pritchard (half-brother). She had three daughters (raised by Mona Chandler), Cressinda Joy, Samantha Jane, and Amber LeeAnn (deceased); and two grandchildren, Edan and Eli. Lesa is also survived by a niece, five nephews, a loving uncle and aunt in W.Va.; many other family members, and countless friends. Lesa was preceded in death by her daughter, Amber Whitlow; her father, George Whitlow; and her stepfather, Fred Chandler. A graveside ceremony will be held at a later date. Friends and family are welcome to contact Mona Chandler (mother) for time/day of ceremony. Arrangements made by Riverside Memorial Chapel, N.Y. and by Fredeking Funeral Home, Oakvale, W.Va.

