WHITLOW Bernice Parcell October 24, 2019 Bernice Parcell Whitlow, 90, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Roxanne Parcell, her husband, Starling; her son, David, and brothers, Buren, Curtis, Paul, Hassell, Jimmy, and Claude Parcell. She is survived by her daughter, Darlene Cramer (husband, Dana); grandson, Tim Craig (wife, Kristy); grandson, Ryan Cramer (wife, Jackie); great-grandchildren, Emma and Nicholas Craig, Corin Cramer; brother Melvin Parcell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was an active member of Bassett Church of the Brethren, teaching Sunday school and singing in the choir for many years. She enjoyed traveling and visited all 50 states, Europe, Israel, and several other countries. She loved to shop, quilt, crochet, read, and sing with the Hardee's Bunch. She is known for her great love of people, kindness, and generosity. A special thanks to her extended family at Bayside Health and Rehab Center for showing her such love, caring and attention. She will be greatly missed by all. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Roselawn Burial Park. The family suggest memorials be made to Bassett Church of the Brethren, 34 Brethren Drive, Bassett, Va. 24055. Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com Collins Funeral Home at Bassett is respectfully serving the Whitlow Family.
