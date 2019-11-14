November 13, 2019 James Edward Whitley, 78, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Lotz Salem Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at the funeral home.

