May 10, 2020 Lewis Phillips Whitescarver Jr., 83, of Christiansburg, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Marguerite Whitescarver Sr.; and a son, Mark Whitescarver. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marijane Taylor Whitescarver; daughters, Terry Griffith (Mike), Sandy Perkinson (Jim); son, Phillip Whitescarver; grandchildren, Michelle Griffith Lyles, Noelle Perkinson Campbell, Molly Perkinson Camper, Travis Griffith, Nathan Perkinson; great-grandchildren, Jordan Williamson, Carly Griffith, Claire Griffith, Keaton Lyles, Jack Camper, Tristan Campbell. There will be a private entombment at Highland Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to your favorite charity.

