January 17, 2020 Ruby Stump Whitehead, 98, of Daleville and formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020. She was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during World War II in Pensacola Naval Station. Ruby was a long-time member of Colonial Avenue Baptist Church. She loved children and in her earlier years she enjoyed babysitting children. Ruby was a long-time employee of JC Penny and then she worked for Roanoke County Schools. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph K. Whitehead Jr.; six brothers; and three sisters. Ruby is survived by her children, Sandra J. Whitehead of Roanoke, Cyndi D. Cadd of Roanoke, and Michael K. Whitehead and his wife, Teresa, of Roanoke; two grandchildren, Justin Dowdy and his wife, Kayla, and Natasha Flores and her husband, Joey; three great-granddaughters; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services will be conducted at noon on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park, Salem, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
WHITEHEAD, Ruby Stump
