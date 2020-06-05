July 18, 1934 June 2, 2020 Beverly Rakes Whitefield, 85, of Annandale, Virginia, formerly of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Beverly Davis "B.D." Rakes and Dossie Prillaman Rakes; her eldest son, William Whitefield III; and her brother, Earl Rakes. Mrs. Whitefield is survived by her children, Katherine Whitefield, Dr. Steven Whitefield, and David Whitefield; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her sister, Carolyn Rakes Mitchell; and her sister-in-law, Mary Lou Murray Rakes. Mrs. Whitefield was born in Roanoke in 1934. She graduated from William Fleming High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts at Emory and Henry College. She was a church pianist and organist in Roanoke, Va. She served on her church vestry at Truro Church, Fairfax, Va., she was a Stephen's Minister as a lay congregation member at Truro Church trained to provide one-to-one counseling to those experiencing a difficult time in life, she was founding vice president of the Truro women's church group Daughters of the King, she was Volunteer of the Year at Community of Hope in Washington, D.C. which included tutoring many children. She worked for over 26 years as a Learning Disabilities teacher at Holmes Middle School in Fairfax County, Va. The funeral service will be held graveside at Sherwood Memorial Park, Salem, Va. at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, with Pastor Doug Sasser officiating, interment to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Truro Anglican Church, 10520 Main St, Fairfax, VA 22030 or Northview United Methodist Church, 521 Ridgecrest Drive, Roanoke, VA 24019 or Community of Hope in Washington, D.C. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virginia Tech will host students on campus. But many classes will remain online.
-
Virginia to enter Phase 2 reopening on Friday with indoor dining and exercise classes
-
Northam denies Trump administration request to send Va. National Guard to 'clamp down' on D.C. unrest
-
Editorial: Do we need to build a wall in Wythe County?
-
Watch Now: Demonstrators rally, march in Roanoke following George Floyd's death
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.