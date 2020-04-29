February 18, 1989 April 7, 2020 Brandon White Sr., 31, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Antionette Dickerson; and grandmother, Darlene Dickerson. Those left to treasure his memory include his son, Brandon White Jr.; sister, Trezure Johnson; brother, Jeff Price; father, William White Jr.; stepfather, Todd Johnson; along with a host of family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 2:45 p.m. at Williams Memorial Park.

