March 13, 2020 Ronald White, 80, of Goodview, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Doris and their family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. A service to celebrate his life will be held at Lake Drive Church of Christ on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at Old Dominion Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.

