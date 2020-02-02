January 20, 2020 Mark "Andy" Andrew White, 39, cherished dad, son, brother and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 20, 2020. No matter where Andy went, he spread love and happiness. Whether it was someone that he had worked with, went to school with, developed a friendship with or simply someone who he showed kindness to on a daily basis as he did so, to many. His smile and laughter lit up not only the space he may have been in at that time, but the world. Even the darkest days knew light because of Andy's generosity of spirit, positive attitude, authentic kindness, thoughtfulness and bright shiny smile. Andy lived with the mantra of joy; joy in every aspect of his life and no one brought Andy greater joy than that of his friends and family, especially his son Max. It brought Andy such pride to simply spend time with Max, watch a funny show, play a game, go swimming or fishing, and of course to eat together. Andy inherited his amazing cooking skills from his mom, and he loved to shower them on anyone with an empty stomach. He could make an amazing meal with only a few ingredients and friends came over frequently to be treated to his cooking. Andy loved to spread joy whenever and wherever he could. Andy was predeceased by his mother, Mary Patricia Kelly White; aunt, Jeanne Hefner; grandparents, Mark and Margaret White; and grandparents, Mary Lowrey and Michael Kelly. He is survived by his son, Andrew Maximillian (Max) White and his son's very special co-parent, Denise Truax of Key West, Fla.; his dad, Mark Edgar White Jr. of Sioux Falls, S.D.; his sisters, Christy Marie Weir (husband, Michael) of Silver Spring, Md. and Kelly Suzanne White of Fairfax, Va.; aunt, Patricia Roberts (husband, Ken) of Rockville Centre, N.Y.; numerous cousins and the beloved extended Warzecha family. He is also survived by many wonderful and beautiful friends from Salem, Va. to Key West, Fla. A celebration of life for Andy will be held in the Roanoke/Smith Mountain Lake area during the summer of 2020 for immediate family and close friends. Additional details to be shared. Andy will be celebrated the way he lived life; full of joy, love and happiness. We hope his friends and their families can join us as he watches down on us and sends love from Heaven. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Andy may be made to Max's future college fund at GoFundMe here: https://bit.ly/2tZvBLs or the ASPCA at www.aspca.org.
