October 26, 1927 April 29, 2020 Laura Colleene Richardson White, 92, made the transition from this life to her beautiful heavenly home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, to be with her Lord and to reunite with her loving husband and other loved ones. She was born on October 26, 1927 in Hillsville, Virginia, to her late parents, Hobart and Blanche Richardson. She was married 53 years to her late husband, the Rev. Orvin White. She is survived by daughters, Ina White and Katrina Benson (Donnie); grandchildren, Kim Crawford (Sammy), Kristal Bushong, Dustin Cole (Amanda), Alicia Bryant (Justin) and Mike Benson; great-grandchildren, Kole Bushong (Leia), Kalen Bushong, Carson Bryant and Easton Cole; great-great-grandchild, Blake Bushong; sisters, Berta Jennings, Gertrude Akers and Freida White (Vernon); special nieces, Oneida Hutchins and Monique Woods (Terry); and nephew, Bob Richardson. A private graveside service held at Liberty Hill Cemetery, Hillsville, Viriginia led by Pastor Mike Lauridsen, Parkway Wesleyan. The family would like to thank South Roanoke Nursing Home staff for their kind and excellent care they gave while she was there. The family requests that donations be made to LOA Meals on Wheels Program in her memory: PO Box 14205 Roanoke, Virginia 24038, for the wonderful service they provide. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 366-0707.
