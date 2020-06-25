October 18, 1959 June 18, 2020 James "Milton" White Jr. of Vinton, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born on October 18, 1959 in Fort Lee, Virginia to the late James Milton Sr. and Joyce Overstreet White. Milton is survived by his loving wife, Debbie, of almost 34 years, and his sister, Lisa Cressionnie (Chris). He is also survived by brothers-in-law, Richard (Vonnie) and Danny (Sharon) Boitnott. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. followed by the Memorial Service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Christ's Fellowship Church, 113 West Lee Avenue, Vinton, VA 24179. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

Service information

Jun 27
First Visitation
Saturday, June 27, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Christ's Fellowship Church
113 West Lee Avenue
Vinton, VA 24179
Jun 27
Service
Saturday, June 27, 2020
2:00PM
Christ's Fellowship Church
113 West Lee Avenue
Vinton, VA 24179
