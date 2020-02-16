August 6, 1932 February 13, 2020 Howard Wesley White Jr., 87, of Roanoke, Va., died peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born on August 6, 1932, Wes was a devoted husband to his "Wifey," Ruth; loving father to Catherine, David and Diana; caring brother to Joan and Nancy; and doting grandfather to Harper and Emma. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Evergreen Burial Park with the Rev. Craig Newman officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Roanoke United Methodist Church Music Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Howard WHITE, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.