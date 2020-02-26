February 24, 2020 Janet C. White, 70, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 24, 2020. She was a loving wife and mother and especially enjoyed being a Mom to her children and Nana to her grandchildren. Janet was preceded in death by her son, Greg; her parents, Roy and Penny Collins; her father-in-law, Harry Mack White Sr. "Big Mack;" and her brother, Mike Collins; and is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Mack; one son, Brian and wife, Amanda; two grandchildren, Payton and Pyper; mother-in-law, Peggy White; one brother, Mark Collins and wife, Sherry; one sister, Jennifer Brooks; and three nephews, Scott Brooks, Michael Collins and Corey Collins. The family would like to thank the nurses at 9 South ICU at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for their care of Janet. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor Daniel Boone officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

