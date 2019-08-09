WHITE, James Garland August 6, 2019 James (Jimmy) Garland White, 79, of Ivor, Va., went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Tom William and Grace Estelle White. Jimmy was a graduate of Pulaski High School, Virginia Tech, and the University of Virginia. He was a veteran of the United States Army and later retired from Roanoke Public Schools. Jimmy loved travel, photography, and a good game of golf with friends and nephews. Most important to Jimmy was his love for God and ministering to others. He served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher and he especially treasured mentoring men through Good News Jail & Prison Ministry. He was a member of Ivor Baptist Church. Jimmy was well known for offering encouraging and wise words. He was a man of great faith that touched many, especially his family. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sharon "Sherry" Parker White; stepson, Raymond Mark Bailey III; brother-in-law, Ronald L. Parker; sister-in-law, Anna M. Nash; former wife, Brenda Edwards; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins all whom he deeply loved. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Parr Funeral Home and Crematory, 3515 Robs Drive, Suffolk, Va. 23434 with Pastor Donald Roberts officiating. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens, 5555 Lee Highway, Dublin, VA 24084 with Pastor Michael Blouse officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests honoring Jimmy's memory by sending contributions to Good News Jail & Prison Ministry, c/o Chaplain Gene Sayre, Jr., 2690 Elmhurst Lane, Portsmouth, Va. 23701. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
