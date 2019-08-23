October 7, 1928 August 21, 2019 Geneva Conner Bell White, 90, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born in Floyd County near Copper Hill on October 7, 1928. Geneva was the daughter of the late Guy Banks Conner and Allie Holland Conner. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Roy Gerald Bell; her second husband, Paul Robert White Sr.; her son, Gerald Michael Bell; her daughter, Susan Bell Childress; her sister, Almeta Conner Thompson; brother-in-law, F. Marvin Thompson; her brother, Jesse Woodrow Conner; and two nephews, Jimmy Conner and Woodie Conner. Geneva is survived by her son-in-law, Ray Childress; stepdaughter Carol Leland; stepson Paul White Jr. (Judi); her granddaughters, July Renee Leonard and Jodi Layne Bell; stepgrandchildren, Maddie and Zoe White, and Kylee Enens (Adrian); grandson, Kollin Leland; great-grandchildren, Samantha Taylor, Kristen Bell, Nicholas Andrew, Hailey Johnson, Genevieve Johnson, David Johnson, Jacob Johnson and Kylee's daughter, Maya Rose; her sisters-in-law, Betty Hale Conner and Pearly Bell Carr; and many nieces, nephews and cousins of which she was close. Geneva has been a faithful member of the Church of the Brethren since she was baptized in a creek in Floyd County at the age of 12. She and Roy raised their children in the Poages Mill Church of the Brethren where they both served as life deacons and Geneva served on almost every board in the church. She worked in Bible School and later with the youth and after that taught an adult Sunday school class for many years. Geneva was active in the District Women's Work, serving as their president for two terms. She was active in the Church Women United (CWU) of the Roanoke Valley and also served as their president for two terms. Geneva treasured the Christian friends she made in CWU. She and her husband, Paul, most recently were members of Oak Grove Church of the Brethren in Roanoke. The family would like to thank the many caregivers that attended to Geneva over the last few years at Brandon Oaks. We appreciate the loving care she received from those who grew to know and love her which are too numerous to mention. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Oak Grove Church of the Brethren with the Rev. Tim Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in the Copper Hill Cemetery, Floyd County. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
