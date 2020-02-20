February 17, 2020 ABINGDON, Va. Arthur E. "Gene" White, age 75, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Gene grew up in Castlewood, Va. and retired from Double Envelope in Roanoke, Va. after 40 years of employment. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mary Cooper White; and four brothers, Con, Carson, Raymond, and Clyde White. Gene is survived by his wife of 35 years, Shirley Bishop White; his beloved puppy, Sugar Bear; brother, Roger (Nancy) White; sisters, Nell Powers, Ruth (Craig) Rogers, and Ginney Tindale; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke, Va. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Arthur E. "Gene" White is being cared for by Farris Cremation & Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

To plant a tree in memory of Arthur White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.