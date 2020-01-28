Betty Jean Easterling Whitaker, 83, of Troutville, Va., passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Arrangements by Oakey's East Chapel (540) 977-3909.
Whitaker, Betty Jean Easterling
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Whitaker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.