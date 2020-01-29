October 11, 1936 January 26, 2020 Betty Jean Easterling Whitaker, 83, of Troutville, Va., passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was born on October 11, 1936 in Yukon, W.Va. Betty was a baker for Kroger until her retirement. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Colonial Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Baptist Church, 221 Hillcrest Street, Blue Ridge, VA 24064. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
WHITAKER, Betty Jean Easterling
To plant a tree in memory of Betty WHITAKER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.