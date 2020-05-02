September 17, 1934 April 30, 2020 Lewis Cleveland Wheeler Sr., 85, of Blue Ridge, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born on Monday, September 17, 1934, a son of the late Luther Wheeler and Margaret Brown Wheeler. He was also preceded in death by a son, Lewis C. Wheeler Jr., and a daughter, Jennifer Sue Mills. He was retired from Rubatex Corporation with 44 years of service and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley McDaniel Wheeler; his sons, Gary Wheeler and wife, Mary, Mark Wheeler and wife, Cindy; his daughters, Pamela Conner and husband, Clyde, Rebecca Dawn Price and husband, Arthur; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider New Hope Baptist Church Building Fund, 2315 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Roanoke, VA 24012. A private family funeral service will be held for immediate family on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church with the Rev. David McNeill officiating. The service will be live streamed at life at New Hope.com. Interment will follow in the Montvale Baptist Church Cemetery. In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines and regulations, the family will receive relatives and friends with a parking lot "Drive Thru Only" visitation on Saturday, May 2, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA 24523
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke man given 3 life terms for 1986 killing is paroled after 33 years
-
Franklin County woman urges other with COVID-19 to advocate for medical care
-
Regular exercise could protect against COVID, UVa researcher says
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Police ID 2 women found Saturday in vehicle in Smith Mountain Lake
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.