September 17, 1934 April 30, 2020 Lewis Cleveland Wheeler Sr., 85, of Blue Ridge, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born on Monday, September 17, 1934, a son of the late Luther Wheeler and Margaret Brown Wheeler. He was also preceded in death by a son, Lewis C. Wheeler Jr., and a daughter, Jennifer Sue Mills. He was retired from Rubatex Corporation with 44 years of service and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley McDaniel Wheeler; his sons, Gary Wheeler and wife, Mary, Mark Wheeler and wife, Cindy; his daughters, Pamela Conner and husband, Clyde, Rebecca Dawn Price and husband, Arthur; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider New Hope Baptist Church Building Fund, 2315 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Roanoke, VA 24012. A private family funeral service will be held for immediate family on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church with the Rev. David McNeill officiating. The service will be live streamed at life at New Hope.com. Interment will follow in the Montvale Baptist Church Cemetery. In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines and regulations, the family will receive relatives and friends with a parking lot "Drive Thru Only" visitation on Saturday, May 2, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

May 2
Saturday, May 2, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA 24523
