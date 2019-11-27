WHEELER Rheda Dalton February 14, 1922 November 23, 2019 Rheda Dalton Wheeler, 97, of Narrows, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Warm Hearth Village in Blacksburg, Va. Mrs. Wheeler was born on February 14, 1922 in Carroll County, Va. and was a daughter of the late Jayhue Wesley Dalton and Lona Goad Dalton. Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Lee Wheeler, three brothers and two sisters. Mrs. Wheeler was a graduate of Radford College. She began her teaching career at Narrows High School before becoming a third-grade teacher at Narrows Elementary School. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Narrows. She enjoyed showcasing her homemaking skills along with gardening and bird watching. She is survived by three sons, Dr. Lee Wheeler and wife Anne of Pearisburg, Lynn Wheeler of Dublin, Ohio and Dr. David Wheeler of Warm Springs, three grandchildren, Marcus Wheeler of Richmond, Elizabeth Wheeler of Richmond, Danielle Wheeler of New York City and two sisters-in-law, Katie Branscome and Ruth Stinson and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday November 29, 2019 at the Givens – Riffe Funeral Chapel in Narrows with the Rev Doug Armstrong officiating with burial following in the Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg. The family will receive friends at Givens – Riffe Funeral Chapel one hour before the service from 1 to 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Narrows. Rheada had been in the kind and loving care of the Kroonjte Center (Warm Hearth) staff for which her family will be eternally grateful. The family is being served by Givens – Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows, (540) 726-2442, and online at riffefuneralservice.com
