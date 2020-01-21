August 14, 1935 January 17, 2020 Mildred "Betty" Martin Cross Wheeler passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by husbands, Frank Cross and Leonard Wheeler. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Todd Cross (Erin), Bruce Johnson (MarCella), and Mark Johnson; daughters Barbara Flinchum (Rick), Terry Cockran (David). Funeral service will be held at New Hope Baptist Church, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. with viewing at 10 a.m. Preacher Dave McNeil officiating. Interment will follow in Jordantown Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Wheeler, Mildred Martin Cross
To send flowers to the family of Mildred Wheeler, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 22
Visitation
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
New Hope Baptist Church
2315 Blue Ridge Blvd
Roanoke, VA 24012
2315 Blue Ridge Blvd
Roanoke, VA 24012
Guaranteed delivery before Mildred's Visitation begins.
Jan 22
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
New Hope Baptist Church
2315 Blue Ridge Blvd
Roanoke, VA 24012
2315 Blue Ridge Blvd
Roanoke, VA 24012
Guaranteed delivery before Mildred's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 22
Graveside Service
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Jordantown Church of God / Jordantown Memorial Gardens
5663 Jordantown Rd
Vinton, VA 24179
5663 Jordantown Rd
Vinton, VA 24179
Guaranteed delivery before Mildred's Graveside Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.