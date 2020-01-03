WHEELER, Jamie Lee September 28, 1967 - January 1, 2020 Jamie Lee Wheeler, 52, of Buena Vista, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Born on September 28, 1967, in Rockbridge County, he was a son of Delores Mason Slagle and was preceded in death by his father, Albert Lee Wheeler and his stepfather, Lee Slagle. He was owner of Wheeler's Plumbing, a member of the Sounds of Hounds and will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing, and assisting the community with their plumbing needs. Surviving are his wife, Sherry; daughter, Chelsea Wheeler; son, Aaron Wheeler and Brittany Sprouse; two grandchildren, Jacob Shafer and Jase Wheeler; two brothers, Jeff Mason and Kevin Wheeler; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many special friends. A funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Buena Vista Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Adam Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the church. A special thank you to Legacy Hospice and the overwhelming support from the community with fundraising on Jamie's behalf. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.
Breaking
WHEELER,, Jamie Lee
To plant a tree in memory of Jamie WHEELER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.