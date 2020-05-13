May 10, 2020 Gary Lee Wheeler, 62, of Thaxton, went to his heavenly home on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020. Gary had a very successful lifelong career as a house painter. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was his happiest when doing this with his beloved son, Jesse and special nephews Scottie and Timmy. Gary enjoyed pitching horseshoes with his friends at the Vinton Moose Lodge where he was a member. He was predeceased by his parents, Creed and Eva Wheeler; and brothers, Douglas and Fred Wheeler. Surviving family includes his son, Jesse Wheeler; brother, Carlton Wheeler (Marsha); sisters, Bonnie Henley (Danny), Patricia Mann, and Jean Croft (Sam); and a host of nieces, nephews, and many special friends who loved him and will miss him dearly. His kind soul and sweet spirit will always be with us. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Lotz Funeral Home, Vinton.
