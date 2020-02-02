September 6, 1939 January 29, 2020 Carol Ann Tate Wezensky, age 80, of Gloucester, died on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond. A native of Roanoke, born September 6, 1939, to the late Helen Downey Tate and Jack E. Tate Sr. and graduated William Fleming High School, class of 1958. A brother, Jack E. Tate Jr., and her son, James Charles Wezensky (Chuck) preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, James A. Wezensky. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home Gloucester Point. A Christian Funeral Liturgy will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Church of St. Therese, 6262 Main Street, Gloucester, VA 23061. Interment will be private. In her memory, memorial contributions may be made to Church of St. Therese, Bread for Life Food Pantry, 6262 Main Street, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Wezensky, Carol Ann Tate
To send flowers to the family of Carol Wezensky, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 3
Visitation
Monday, February 3, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Hwy P.O. Box 990, Gloucester Point, VA 23062
Hayes, VA 23072
3098 George Washington Memorial Hwy P.O. Box 990, Gloucester Point, VA 23062
Hayes, VA 23072
Guaranteed delivery before Carol's Visitation begins.
Feb 4
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Church of St Therese
6262 Main St
Gloucester Courthouse-4163, VA 23061
6262 Main St
Gloucester Courthouse-4163, VA 23061
Guaranteed delivery before Carol's Funeral Mass begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.