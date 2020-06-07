June 4, 2020 Dwayne John Westermann, 73, of Roanoke, Va., died on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He held his B.S. in Sociology from Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Va. and his Master of Divinity from the Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary, Columbia, S.C. Dwayne was ordained as a Lutheran pastor in 1974 and served parishes at Christ Lutheran Church, Roanoke, Va., and College Lutheran Church, Salem, Va. In between those assignments, he served as Assistant to the Bishop of the Virginia Synod, Lutheran Church in America for 11 years. During his tenure on the synod staff, he designed and developed the Small Group Model for Synod Youth Events which continues to be used today. He retired from parish service in 2006 to work for the non-profit he founded, Godparents for Tanzania, which awards scholarships to secondary school, trade school, and university students in Tanzania, East Africa. Dwayne was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvia and "Rusty" Westermann, and his younger brother, Lee Westermann. He is survived by his wife, Kay; and children, Kristin, Kim and Katie, who were the love of his life. He is also survived by his younger sister, Patricia, and sisters-in-law, Brenda and Karen. A Service of Remembrance will be held at a later date, when it is safe to gather in celebration. In lieu of flowers, a tax-deductible contribution may be made to Godparents for Tanzania, P.O. Box 20221, Roanoke, VA 24018, or online at www.godparents4tz.org. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

