February 5, 2020 Walter H. West, age 77, of Acworth, Ga., formerly Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He succumbed to lung cancer after suffering for nine long months. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarke and Helen West of Roanoke, Va.; brother, Wallace; and sister, Sandra. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Eller West; daughter, Wendy West Long and husband, Timmy; sons, Hugh and wife, Laura, Steve and wife, Amy; grandchildren, Jordan and Blake West and Hudson and Ethan Long; brother, Roger Wayne West and wife, Mary; sister, Frances West Nichols and husband, Warren D. Nichols; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Walter graduated in 1960 from William Byrd High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a hard worker, he served others selflessly with his time, talent, and many skills. He loved his family faithfully. He will be missed by family and his many friends. Thanks to everyone for their thoughts and prayers through his suffering and pain. Walter donated his body to science so there was a memorial service on Sunday evening, February 9, 2020, at Vertical Life Church in Dallas, Ga.

To plant a tree in memory of Walter WEST as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.