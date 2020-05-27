June 28, 1959 May 15, 2020 Patricia Gross West "Shameless" of Roanoke, rode her motorcycle into heavens gates on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the age of 60. She was a motorcycle enthusiast, you could always catch her out riding her bike chasing the rainmaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl. A Gross and Lois K. Gross; and her siblings, Mike Gross, Steve Gross, Peggy Hartman, and Pete Gross. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Lynn Gross; son, Joshua Thomas and his wife, Vickie; and brother, Glenn Gross and his wife, Betty. A graveside inurnment will be held in the summer of 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Blue Ridge, Va.

