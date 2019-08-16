WEST JR. Jasper E. October 14, 1951 July 5, 2019 Jasper E. West Jr., 67, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 in Richmond, Va. He was born on October 14, 1951 to Mila Pease West and Jasper E. West Sr., both of which predeceased him. He is survived by his two children, Justin A. West (Tara) and Amanda L. West; three grandchildren, Brandon, Jacob, and Ashley, as well as his siblings, Faye Morauske (Keith), CW Hudson (Joyce) and Richard Hudson, and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Gayton Baptist Church in Richmond, Va. To all his softball friends out there. The next time you're having a brew, tip one up for "Jaybird" #13.

