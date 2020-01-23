January 18, 2020 Shirley Jewell Wesley of Blacksburg, peacefully passed on to heaven at Our Lady of the Valley in Roanoke, Virginia, on January 18, 2020, secure in God's love and her trust for salvation through our Lord Jesus Christ. Born in Lee County, Virginia, and raised in Appalachia, Virginia, Shirley was 85 years old. She attended Berea College and Perdue University, where she earned a BA in English. She was married to the late R. Lewis Wesley, and they raised their family in Blacksburg, where Lewis was a professor emeritus at VA Tech. She was devoted to her family, and especially cherished time with her children and grandchildren. Shirley was a longstanding member of Blacksburg Baptist Church. She is survived by her five children, Ronald D. Wesley, Roger L. Wesley, Glenda A. Wesley, Douglas A. Wesley, and Gregory D. Wesley. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Shirley was predeceased by her parents, Mack Richard Tester and Maude Mullins Tester Miles. She is also survived by two siblings Robert Miles and Wanda Marcum. Shirley will be remembered for her tremendously kind and generous nature, her unwavering commitment to her family, and her unselfishness. All are invited to join with her family at a celebration of her life at McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Drive, Blacksburg, on Saturday, January 25, 2020. A visitation will be held at 3 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. officiated by Dr. Don McKinney.
