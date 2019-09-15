September 13, 2019 Gordon P. Wertz, 86, of Troutville, Va., went home to be with the Lord Friday, September 13, 2019. He was preceded by his wife, Janie Louise Wertz; and his brothers and sisters. Gordon proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a retired auto mechanic and a member of Troutville Baptist Church. Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews including, Nancy Wertz Austin; and special friends, Donald and Diane Martin. The family offers a very special thank you to the Hospice staff at the V A Medical Center for their many acts of kindness. Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at Troutville Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Troutville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road, 540-366-0707.

