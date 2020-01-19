Wertz Don Ray November 19, 1939 January 15, 2020 Don Ray Wertz, 80, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was born on November 19, 1939, to the late Wilbert Ray and Pearl Martin Wertz. He was an avid fan of cars, and spoke often about his career as a truck driver. He never met a stranger, and enjoyed having his friends together at the local donut shop and sharing stories over cups of coffee. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Eula Bott-Naff; brother-in-law, Glenn Martin; nephews, David and Ricky Crouch; and two pet cats, Tabby and Patches. His surviving family includes his wife of 57 years, Joyce Priddy Wertz; sons, Steven Wertz and wife, Tina, and Douglas Wertz and wife, Brandy; grandchildren, Erin Hale and husband, Rick, Ethan Wertz, Michael Wertz, and Patricia Wertz; great-grandchildren, Brendan Hale, Kolbie Hale, and Virgil Wertz; sisters, Brenda Martin and Jane Crouch and husband, Bill; and multiple nieces and nephews. The celebration of Don's life will be held on Tuesday evening, January 21, 2020, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel. The family will begin receiving friends at 6 p.m., and a memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, take your parents and family to dinner; Don enjoyed that. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
