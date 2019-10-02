WERTZ
Barbara Ann
May 18, 1952 - September 30, 2019
Barbara Ann Wertz (Bob), 67, of Callaway, Va., passed away Monday, September 30, 2019.
She was born May 18, 1952 the daughter of the late Berkley Alvin Richards and Evelyn Radford Furrow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Glenn (Julie) Richards. She was an inspector at Valcom for many years, was a great cook and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her dog, “Little Man”. She is survived by her loving husband, Roger Wertz; daughter, Lisa Conner Helms (Tony); son, Roger Wade Conner, Jr. (Lori); step-daughters, Renée Kincer (Stacy), Christie Wertz; grandchildren, Anthony, Jesse, Rogern Conner, III; step-grandchildren, Taylor, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Sydney; siblings, Wanda “June” Benge (Harold) Rose Hale (Jimmy); and Dog, Toby “Little Man” Wertz.
She loved all her nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (220 Location) with Rev. Billy Shively officiating. Interment will follow at the Vest Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.