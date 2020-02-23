Wendorf Frederick Lee October 9, 1945 February 19, 2020 Frederick Lee Wendorf, 74, of Salem, Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, after a prolonged illness. Fred was born on October 9, 1945, at Jacksonville Naval Air Station in Yukon, Fla. He attended Cave Spring High School and Fork Union Military Academy. Fred was a graduate of Wake Forest University with majors in Political Science and Communications, and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. Fred went on to serve as VP of Marketing for Dynamics, Inc. and founded American Independent Marketing Inc. where he served as President and CEO until 1973. He later formed a consulting company, Limited Editions Ltd. In 1988, he founded Commercial Leasing Corporation and Lenders Leasing Corp (trading as Lease Southeast) as well as Equipment Distribution Systems (EDASCO). Fred was also involved in the executive management of AL&F Limited Partners and Wendorf Family, LLC. A T1D himself, Fred was a staunch advocate for Juvenile Diabetes research. He was proud to be a past President and board member of the Greater Blue Ridge Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. He was instrumental in helping to build funding for the continuing search for a cure for diabetes, the third leading cause of death in the United States. Fred was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Henry Wendorf; his mother, Anna Lee Wendorf Stockton; his beloved stepfather, Arch Stockton; paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. William Frederick Wendorf; and maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Grover C. Starbuck. Fred is survived by his loving fiancée, Sherry McLain of Greensboro N.C.; godson, William "Sky" Holt (wife, Betsy; daughter, Lily) of San Diego, Calif.; aunt, Jean Robinson of Ormond Beach, Fla.; and numerous cousins, close fraternity brothers, and many special friends. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Covenant Presbyterian Church located at 1831 Deyerle Road SW in Roanoke, Va., with Dr. Kyle Allen and the Rev. Bill Jeffries officiating. Fred will be laid to rest in the Belvedere Gardens Mausoleum at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va. There will be a gathering of Fred's friends and family at Mac and Bob's in Salem following the service at Sherwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

