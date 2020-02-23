Wendorf Frederick Lee October 9, 1945 February 19, 2020 Frederick Lee Wendorf, 74, of Salem, Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, after a prolonged illness. Fred was born on October 9, 1945, at Jacksonville Naval Air Station in Yukon, Fla. He attended Cave Spring High School and Fork Union Military Academy. Fred was a graduate of Wake Forest University with majors in Political Science and Communications, and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. Fred went on to serve as VP of Marketing for Dynamics, Inc. and founded American Independent Marketing Inc. where he served as President and CEO until 1973. He later formed a consulting company, Limited Editions Ltd. In 1988, he founded Commercial Leasing Corporation and Lenders Leasing Corp (trading as Lease Southeast) as well as Equipment Distribution Systems (EDASCO). Fred was also involved in the executive management of AL&F Limited Partners and Wendorf Family, LLC. A T1D himself, Fred was a staunch advocate for Juvenile Diabetes research. He was proud to be a past President and board member of the Greater Blue Ridge Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. He was instrumental in helping to build funding for the continuing search for a cure for diabetes, the third leading cause of death in the United States. Fred was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Henry Wendorf; his mother, Anna Lee Wendorf Stockton; his beloved stepfather, Arch Stockton; paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. William Frederick Wendorf; and maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Grover C. Starbuck. Fred is survived by his loving fiancée, Sherry McLain of Greensboro N.C.; godson, William "Sky" Holt (wife, Betsy; daughter, Lily) of San Diego, Calif.; aunt, Jean Robinson of Ormond Beach, Fla.; and numerous cousins, close fraternity brothers, and many special friends. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Covenant Presbyterian Church located at 1831 Deyerle Road SW in Roanoke, Va., with Dr. Kyle Allen and the Rev. Bill Jeffries officiating. Fred will be laid to rest in the Belvedere Gardens Mausoleum at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va. There will be a gathering of Fred's friends and family at Mac and Bob's in Salem following the service at Sherwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Norfolk Southern to cut operations in Roanoke
-
CASEY: Not exactly 'Last Call at Mac and Bob's'
-
Drug trial stemming from record fentanyl seizure gets underway in Roanoke
-
Sen. John Edwards, 3 other Democrats join 6 Republicans to stop assault weapons bill for this year
-
Christiansburg police chief: Hurst shown no favoritism
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.