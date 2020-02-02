January 30, 2020 Sandra G. Wells, 61, of Elliston, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Annie Akers. She leaves behind her husband of 44 years, Gerald W. Wells; her daughters, Hannah and Abigail Wells, of Elliston, Va.; her sons, Matthew (Beth) Wells, of Floyd, Va., Nathan (Tiffany) Wells, of Christiansburg, Va.; her grandchildren and light of her life, Amber and Hunter Wells, of Christiansburg, Va. Also is survived by her father, Alvin (Nelva) Akers of Christiansburg, Va.; her sisters, Donna (Mark) Waldron, of Roanoke, Va., Wanda (Roger) Reed, of Christiansburg, Va.; brother, Gary Akers, of Shawsville, Va.; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many special friends at Lighthouse Full Gospel Church. She will be remembered for her kind heart and generosity to others. Her love of sewing and gardening and spending time with family up on the mountain. She will also be remembered for her love of God and her faithful spirit. Her favorite scripture was Proverbs 31. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Lighthouse Full Gospel Church in Roanoke, Va. Funeral will follow being officiated by Pastor Mike Shaffer. In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations to be made to Lighthouse Full Gospel Missions, 2512 Cannady Rd., Roanoke, Va., 24012.
Wells, Sandra G.
