WELFARE Lois Hankins November 19, 2019 Lois Hankins Welfare passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Greensboro, N.C. She was born on March 27, 1931 in Reading, Pa. and grew up in Wyomissing, Pa. and Houston, Texas, before moving to Winston-Salem, N.C. She attended Salem College in the music program and served as soloist for several area churches during college. Lois married John Marion Welfare Sr. on May 31, 1952. John and Lois moved to Roanoke, Va. in 1959 where they made their home and raised four children. Lois was a member of Virginia Heights Baptist Church since 1960 and was in the chancel choir and served as soloist during the first 50 years with the church. Her other contributions to the church were many, including committees such as the food bank, bereavement, music, and taught Sunday school. All of which were in keeping with what gave her heart purpose and joy, serving others always and endlessly. She was active in the Dogwood Garden Club for many years and could often be found in her own flower garden, a place of respite for her. In addition to her flower garden, she was chief nurturer to a plethora of Welfare animals that were never in short supply. Whether a rescued salamander from the back creek, a snapping turtle from the vegetable garden, or the ever present rescued cat and dog, they found a home in her home. Like her mother, she was governed by grace, humility, endless compassion, love and her Lord. The most beautiful person her family has ever had the privilege of knowing. Lois was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Gundry Hankins; father, Donald Wayne Hankins of Winston-Salem; brother, Robert Wayne Hankins of Charlotte; daughter, Kathryn Leslie Welfare Carroll of Roanoke, Va.; and son, John Marion Welfare Jr. (Chip) of Roanoke, Va. She is survived by her husband, John Marion Welfare Sr. of Roanoke, Va.; daughters, Martha Kern Welfare Harris of Roanoke, Va., and Elizabeth Weston Welfare of Greensboro, N.C.; son-in-law, Jimmy Carroll of Salem, Va.; daughter-in-law, Lavonia Carter Welfare (Charlie) of Roanoke, Va.; grandchildren, Jennifer Renee Welfare of Va., Matthew Scott Welfare (Sarah) of Vinton, Va., Jessica Nicole Welfare Gingerich (Cody) of Christiansburg, Va., Brandon Wade Carroll (Ally) of Greensboro, N.C.; and great-grandchildren, Kathryn Elizabeth Carroll and Joseph Macon Carroll of Greensboro, N.C. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. A graveside service immediately following the visitation will be at 1 p.m. at Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston-Salem. A memorial service will be held at Heights Community Church in Roanoke, Va. at a future date. Those wishing to give a memorial, please consider: Heights Community Church in Roanoke, Va.; Roanoke Rescue Mission Woman's Shelter, or Child Health Investment Partnership (CHIP) in Roanoke, Va. Online condolences can be made through www.salemfh.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
It's that time of the year again folks! Come make your predictions today for a chance to win…
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.